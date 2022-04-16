Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) Thursday – Up 23.52% From The Lows, What Happens Next

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)’s traded shares stood at 0.62 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $25.47, to imply a decrease of -1.47% or -$0.38 in intraday trading. The LSPD share’s 52-week high remains $130.02, putting it -410.48% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.48. The company has a valuation of $5.06B, with average of 1.40 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give LSPD a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.08.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) trade information

After registering a -1.47% downside in the last session, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 27.82 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -1.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.42%, and 7.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -37.00%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $52.48, implying an increase of 51.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $32.10 and $75.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LSPD has been trading -194.46% off suggested target high and -26.03% from its likely low.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lightspeed Commerce Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) shares are -73.93% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -56.52% against 19.80%.

LSPD Dividends

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 02 and February 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)’s Major holders

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. insiders hold 9.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 60.87% of the shares at 67.39% float percentage. In total, 60.87% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 24.29 million shares (or 16.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $981.89 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital International Investors with 7.51 million shares, or about 5.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $303.72 million.

We also have Europacific Growth Fund and Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Europacific Growth Fund holds roughly 4.92 million shares. This is just over 3.31% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $473.97 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.03 million, or 2.72% of the shares, all valued at about 203.52 million.