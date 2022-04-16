Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: KNTE) Have Dipped -47.12% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE)’s traded shares stood at 0.51 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.37, to imply a decrease of -3.90% or -$0.38 in intraday trading. The KNTE share’s 52-week high remains $32.35, putting it -245.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.43. The company has a valuation of $414.72M, with average of 161.12K shares over the past 3 months.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) trade information

After registering a -3.90% downside in the last session, Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (KNTE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.58 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -3.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.23%, and -1.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -47.12%.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (KNTE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Kinnate Biopharma Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (KNTE) shares are -59.51% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -25.24% against -0.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -52.50% this quarter before falling -24.50% for the next one.

KNTE Dividends

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 16 and May 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE)’s Major holders

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. insiders hold 8.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.36% of the shares at 106.03% float percentage. In total, 97.36% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Foresite Capital Management IV, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 9.67 million shares (or 22.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $171.38 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with 3.85 million shares, or about 8.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $68.19 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (KNTE) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology holds roughly 0.67 million shares. This is just over 1.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.25 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.64 million, or 1.45% of the shares, all valued at about 11.3 million.