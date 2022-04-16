IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX: ITP) On Thursday – Up 23.81% From The Lows, What To Expect Moving Forward?

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX:ITP)’s traded shares stood at 0.18 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.33. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.21, to imply an increase of 1.10% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The ITP share’s 52-week high remains $0.60, putting it -185.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.16. The company has a valuation of $20.14M, with an average of 0.47 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.05 million shares over the past 3 months.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX:ITP) trade information

After registering a 1.10% upside in the last session, IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2200 this Thursday, 04/14/22, jumping 1.10% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.71%, and -0.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.26%. Short interest in IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX:ITP) saw shorts transact 1.81 million shares and set a 0.76 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.00, implying an increase of 95.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ITP has been trading -2280.95% off suggested target high and -2280.95% from its likely low.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -46.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 107.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

ITP Dividends

IT Tech Packaging Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. IT Tech Packaging Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX:ITP)’s Major holders

IT Tech Packaging Inc. insiders hold 5.47% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.36% of the shares at 1.43% float percentage. In total, 1.36% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Susquehanna International Group, LLP. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.29 million shares (or 0.30% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.11 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is HRT Financial LLC with 0.26 million shares, or about 0.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $98640.0.

Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund holds roughly 0.15 million shares. This is just over 0.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $56830.0