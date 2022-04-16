Is Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN) Expensive At $3.75? Check These Facts.

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN)’s traded shares stood at 0.16 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.38. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.75, to imply an increase of 1.35% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The YTEN share’s 52-week high remains $11.07, putting it -195.2% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.25. The company has a valuation of $19.20M, with an average of 0.51 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 332.24K shares over the past 3 months.

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) trade information

After registering a 1.35% upside in the last session, Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (YTEN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.05 this Thursday, 04/14/22, jumping 1.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.31%, and -8.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -23.78%. Short interest in Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) saw shorts transact 0.15 million shares and set a 1.8 days time to cover.

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (YTEN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Yield10 Bioscience Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (YTEN) shares are -34.78% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -23.18% against 6.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 20.30% this quarter before falling -6.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -29.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $100k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $100k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $195k and $196k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -48.70% before dropping -49.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 55.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 45.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.00% annually.

YTEN Dividends

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Yield10 Bioscience Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN)’s Major holders

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. insiders hold 22.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.07% of the shares at 23.17% float percentage. In total, 18.07% institutions holds shares in the company, led by AIGH Capital Management LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.34 million shares (or 7.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.05 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Cannell (Peter B.) & Company Inc with 0.19 million shares, or about 3.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.13 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (YTEN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 75975.0 shares. This is just over 1.56% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.46 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 36944.0, or 0.76% of the shares, all valued at about 0.22 million.