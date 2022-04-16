Is Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX) Poised For Further Gains At A 10.56% Distance From The Low?

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX)’s traded shares stood at 0.28 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.80, to imply a decrease of -8.63% or -$0.17 in intraday trading. The CNTX share’s 52-week high remains $10.87, putting it -503.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.61. The company has a valuation of $29.97M, with average of 384.85K shares over the past 3 months.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) trade information

After registering a -8.63% downside in the last session, Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.6400 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -8.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -32.08%, and 0.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -32.33%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.00, implying an increase of 77.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CNTX has been trading -455.56% off suggested target high and -233.33% from its likely low.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Context Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors.

CNTX Dividends

Context Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Context Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX)’s Major holders

Context Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 24.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 38.85% of the shares at 51.20% float percentage. In total, 38.85% institutions holds shares in the company.