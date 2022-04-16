International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (AMEX: THM) Shares Fall :-395.05% From The Trough – But Can It Keep Going?

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (AMEX:THM)’s traded shares stood at 0.14 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.47. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.01, to imply a decrease of -0.37% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The THM share’s 52-week high remains $1.25, putting it -23.76% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.62. The company has a valuation of $197.03M, with average of 185.57K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (THM), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give THM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (AMEX:THM) trade information

After registering a -0.37% downside in the last session, International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (THM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0500 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -0.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.19%, and 6.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 36.97%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.00, implying an increase of 79.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, THM has been trading -395.05% off suggested target high and -395.05% from its likely low.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (THM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (THM) shares are 18.39% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 33.33% against 9.90%.

THM Dividends

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. has its next earnings report out between March 08 and March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (AMEX:THM)’s Major holders

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. insiders hold 0.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.52% of the shares at 83.98% float percentage. In total, 83.52% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Paulson & Company, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 61.93 million shares (or 31.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $46.18 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sprott Inc. with 27.22 million shares, or about 13.96% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $20.3 million.

We also have Sprott Gold Equity Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (THM) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Sprott Gold Equity Fund holds roughly 27.08 million shares. This is just over 13.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $20.19 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.48 million, or 2.81% of the shares, all valued at about 4.25 million.