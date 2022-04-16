Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) Stocks Fall -22.26% YTD; What Next For It?

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)’s traded shares stood at 0.15 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.55, to imply an increase of 4.08% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The IMMP share’s 52-week high remains $5.44, putting it -113.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.02. The company has a valuation of $190.78M, with average of 176.51K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Immutep Limited (IMMP), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give IMMP a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) trade information

After registering a 4.08% upside in the last session, Immutep Limited (IMMP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.73 this Thursday, 04/14/22, jumping 4.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.20%, and -1.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.26%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.48, implying an increase of 69.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.82 and $10.13 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IMMP has been trading -297.25% off suggested target high and -167.45% from its likely low.

Immutep Limited (IMMP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Immutep Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Immutep Limited (IMMP) shares are -36.41% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -21.05% against -0.20%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -39.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $1.8 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2016, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.8 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.98 million and $2.98 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -39.70% before dropping -39.70% in the following quarter.

IMMP Dividends

Immutep Limited has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Immutep Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)’s Major holders

Immutep Limited insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.86% of the shares at 11.86% float percentage. In total, 11.86% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Boxer Capital, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.5 million shares (or 2.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $9.68 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Millennium Management LLC with 1.27 million shares, or about 1.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $4.92 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF and Alps ETF Tr-Alps Medical Breakthroughs ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Immutep Limited (IMMP) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF holds roughly 52100.0 shares. This is just over 0.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.2 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 48865.0, or 0.06% of the shares, all valued at about 0.21 million.