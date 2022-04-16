How Much Is Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: GAMB) Worth And How Can It Be Managed

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB)’s traded shares stood at 0.21 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.40, to imply a decrease of -5.01% or -$0.39 in intraday trading. The GAMB share’s 52-week high remains $16.97, putting it -129.32% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.56. The company has a valuation of $247.23M, with an average of 56260.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 78.97K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB), translating to a mean rating of 1.30. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GAMB a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.09.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) trade information

After registering a -5.01% downside in the last session, Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.01 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -5.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.63%, and -12.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -27.09%. Short interest in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) saw shorts transact 0.2 million shares and set a 1.11 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.67, implying an increase of 49.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13.00 and $16.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GAMB has been trading -116.22% off suggested target high and -75.68% from its likely low.

Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Gambling.com Group Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB) shares are -27.88% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 35.14% against 8.30%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $11.65 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $13.88 million.

GAMB Dividends

Gambling.com Group Limited has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gambling.com Group Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB)’s Major holders

Gambling.com Group Limited insiders hold 63.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 25.09% of the shares at 68.04% float percentage. In total, 25.09% institutions holds shares in the company, led by AWM Investment Company, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.93 million shares (or 2.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.49 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Eam Global Investors Llc with 0.34 million shares, or about 1.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $3.11 million.

We also have Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Value Fd and Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (The) as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Value Fd holds roughly 0.18 million shares. This is just over 0.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.63 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 18853.0, or 0.06% of the shares, all valued at about 0.17 million.