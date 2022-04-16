Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE: HMLP) Could Expand By -18.17 Percent Or More

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP)’s traded shares stood at 0.3 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.62. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.09, to imply an increase of 1.72% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The HMLP share’s 52-week high remains $18.17, putting it -156.28% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.77. The company has a valuation of $229.50M, with an average of 0.29 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 216.97K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give HMLP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.38.

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) trade information

After registering a 1.72% upside in the last session, Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.47 this Thursday, 04/14/22, jumping 1.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.81%, and 60.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 64.12%. Short interest in Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) saw shorts transact 82040.0 shares and set a 0.67 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.00, implying a decrease of -18.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.25 and $9.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HMLP has been trading -33.99% off suggested target high and 40.06% from its likely low.

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Hoegh LNG Partners LP share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) shares are 32.28% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 66.67% against 17.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -17.40% this quarter before falling -54.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -1.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $35.48 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $30.15 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $36.06 million and $34.78 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -1.60% before dropping -13.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -2.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -8.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.80% annually.

HMLP Dividends

Hoegh LNG Partners LP has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hoegh LNG Partners LP has a forward dividend ratio of 0.04, with the share yield ticking at 0.56% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 12.69%.

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP)’s Major holders

Hoegh LNG Partners LP insiders hold 47.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.34% of the shares at 19.56% float percentage. In total, 10.34% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.73 million shares (or 2.20% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.17 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 0.53 million shares, or about 1.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $2.28 million.

We also have Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund and Tidal ETF Tr-SonicShares Global Shipping ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund holds roughly 0.48 million shares. This is just over 1.44% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.0 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4214.0, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 17488.0.