Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) Now Carries A 12-Month Price Target Of $8.00.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ)’s traded shares stood at 0.31 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.36. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.45, to imply an increase of 3.66% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The GRNQ share’s 52-week high remains $2.37, putting it -426.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.31. The company has a valuation of $37.15M, with average of 503.34K shares over the past 3 months.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) trade information

After registering a 3.66% upside in the last session, Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4570 this Thursday, 04/14/22, jumping 3.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.52%, and 18.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -27.13%.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.00, implying an increase of 94.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $8.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GRNQ has been trading -1677.78% off suggested target high and -1677.78% from its likely low.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) estimates and forecasts

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2019, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.25 million.

GRNQ Dividends

Greenpro Capital Corp. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Greenpro Capital Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ)’s Major holders

Greenpro Capital Corp. insiders hold 46.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.81% of the shares at 5.26% float percentage. In total, 2.81% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.94 million shares (or 1.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.58 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 0.54 million shares, or about 0.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.33 million.

Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF holds roughly 0.54 million shares. This is just over 0.99% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.33 million