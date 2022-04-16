Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: FEDU) Have Inclined 9.20% YTD, Forecasting What Will Happen Next

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU)’s traded shares stood at 0.28 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.22. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.75, to imply a decrease of -3.24% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The FEDU share’s 52-week high remains $1.47, putting it -96.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 57.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.32. The company has a valuation of $32.46M, with average of 177.17K shares over the past 3 months.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) trade information

After registering a -3.24% downside in the last session, Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8400 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -3.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 41.50%, and 83.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.20%.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 38.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $77.26 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Aug 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $77.26 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $55.63 million and $55.63 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 38.90% before jumping 38.90% in the following quarter.

FEDU Dividends

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. has its next earnings report out between January 10 and January 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU)’s Major holders

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. insiders hold 2.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.62% of the shares at 4.75% float percentage. In total, 4.62% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Schroder Investment Management Group. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.81 million shares (or 3.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.72 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.23 million shares, or about 0.51% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.22 million.

Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund holds roughly 5798.0 shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5515.0