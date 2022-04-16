For Risk-Tolerant Investors, VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) Is Worth A Shot

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR)’s traded shares stood at 0.16 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 4.11. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.48, to imply a decrease of -3.91% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The VVPR share’s 52-week high remains $9.37, putting it -533.11% down since that peak but still an impressive -2.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.52. The company has a valuation of $30.88M, with average of 151.72K shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -3.91% downside in the last session, VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7700 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -3.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.95%, and -14.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -51.48%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.00, implying an increase of 70.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VVPR has been trading -237.84% off suggested target high and -237.84% from its likely low.

Looking at statistics comparing VivoPower International PLC share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) shares are -72.55% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -125.81% against 28.80%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 29.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $52.3 million.

VivoPower International PLC has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. VivoPower International PLC has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

VivoPower International PLC insiders hold 60.30% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.88% of the shares at 4.74% float percentage. In total, 1.88% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FNY Investment Advisers, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.13 million shares (or 0.69% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.39 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 0.1 million shares, or about 0.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.57 million.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Amplify Cleaner Living ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 8836.0 shares. This is just over 0.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $38348.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2218.0, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 9626.0.