Following A -2.26% Weekly Decline, Is It Still A Buy For Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED)?

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED)’s traded shares stood at 0.15 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.93. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.23, to imply an increase of 1.35% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The SEED share’s 52-week high remains $16.99, putting it -106.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.21. The company has a valuation of $48.06M, with average of 692.33K shares over the past 3 months.

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) trade information

After registering a 1.35% upside in the last session, Origin Agritech Limited (SEED) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.70 this Thursday, 04/14/22, jumping 1.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.26%, and 6.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 14.78%.

Origin Agritech Limited (SEED) estimates and forecasts

SEED Dividends

Origin Agritech Limited has its next earnings report out on July 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Origin Agritech Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED)’s Major holders

Origin Agritech Limited insiders hold 26.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.69% of the shares at 7.79% float percentage. In total, 5.69% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.14 million shares (or 2.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.03 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Manufacturers Life Insurance Co. with 59737.0 shares, or about 1.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.49 million.

Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 9462.0 shares. This is just over 0.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $90456.0