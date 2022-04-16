Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE: FATH): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE:FATH)’s traded shares stood at 0.18 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.41, to imply an increase of 2.77% or $0.2 in intraday trading. The FATH share’s 52-week high remains $11.50, putting it -55.2% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.04. The company has a valuation of $1.04B, with an average of 0.15 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 272.26K shares over the past 3 months.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE:FATH) trade information

After registering a 2.77% upside in the last session, Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (FATH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.68 this Thursday, 04/14/22, jumping 2.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.88%, and -5.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.44%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.75, implying an increase of 31.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9.00 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FATH has been trading -61.94% off suggested target high and -21.46% from its likely low.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (FATH) estimates and forecasts

FATH Dividends

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE:FATH)’s Major holders

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 34.02% of the shares at 34.02% float percentage. In total, 34.02% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Glazer Capital LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.57 million shares (or 7.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $25.31 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors LLC with 1.85 million shares, or about 5.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $18.18 million.

We also have RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fd and Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-SPAC and New Issue ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (FATH) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fd holds roughly 0.81 million shares. This is just over 2.36% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.02 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 30838.0, or 0.09% of the shares, all valued at about 0.3 million.