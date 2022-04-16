Energy Services of America Corporation (NASDAQ: ESOA) Is A Great Opportunity For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Energy Services of America Corporation (NASDAQ:ESOA)’s traded shares stood at 0.27 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.75. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.57, to imply an increase of 7.43% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The ESOA share’s 52-week high remains $4.68, putting it -82.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.32. The company has a valuation of $42.19M, with average of 463.90K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Energy Services of America Corporation (ESOA), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ESOA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Energy Services of America Corporation (NASDAQ:ESOA) trade information

After registering a 7.43% upside in the last session, Energy Services of America Corporation (ESOA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.77 this Thursday, 04/14/22, jumping 7.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.69%, and -16.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.19%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.70, implying an increase of 4.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.70 and $2.70 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ESOA has been trading -5.06% off suggested target high and -5.06% from its likely low.

Energy Services of America Corporation (ESOA) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $39.56 million.

ESOA Dividends

Energy Services of America Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 14 and February 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Energy Services of America Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Energy Services of America Corporation (NASDAQ:ESOA)’s Major holders

Energy Services of America Corporation insiders hold 53.57% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.24% of the shares at 4.82% float percentage. In total, 2.24% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Huntington National Bank. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.36 million shares (or 2.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.6 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Castleview Partners, LLC with 2000.0 shares, or about 0.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $4660.0.