Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS) Drops -30.03% YTD: What’s Next?

Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS)’s traded shares stood at 0.17 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.36. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.12, to imply a decrease of -8.23% or -$0.19 in intraday trading. The ELYS share’s 52-week high remains $6.72, putting it -216.98% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.05. The company has a valuation of $51.81M, with average of 193.96K shares over the past 3 months.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) trade information

After registering a -8.23% downside in the last session, Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.38 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -8.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.17%, and -18.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -30.03%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.00, implying an increase of 73.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $8.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ELYS has been trading -277.36% off suggested target high and -277.36% from its likely low.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 88.90% this quarter before falling -50.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 27.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $13.71 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $15.9 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $12.58 million and $14.16 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 8.90% before jumping 12.30% in the following quarter.

ELYS Dividends

Elys Game Technology Corp. has its next earnings report out on November 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Elys Game Technology Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS)’s Major holders

Elys Game Technology Corp. insiders hold 38.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.01% of the shares at 3.29% float percentage. In total, 2.01% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Susquehanna International Group, LLP. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.13 million shares (or 0.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.63 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Powell Investment Advisors, LLC with 73300.0 shares, or about 0.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.22 million.

Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 11486.0 shares. This is just over 0.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $42153.0