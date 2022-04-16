Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. (NYSE: CELP) Dropped -6.33% In 6 Months – Here’s What Might Happen Next

Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. (NYSE:CELP)’s traded shares stood at 0.74 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.06. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.48, to imply an increase of 7.25% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The CELP share’s 52-week high remains $3.67, putting it -147.97% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.84. The company has a valuation of $18.37M, with average of 388.17K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. (CELP), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CELP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. (NYSE:CELP) trade information

After registering a 7.25% upside in the last session, Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. (CELP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6299 this Thursday, 04/14/22, jumping 7.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.25%, and 0.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 32.11%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.50, implying an increase of 57.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.50 and $3.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CELP has been trading -136.49% off suggested target high and -136.49% from its likely low.

Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. (CELP) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -48.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $37.78 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $47.5 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $91.25 million and $68.48 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -58.60% before dropping -30.60% in the following quarter.

CELP Dividends

Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. has its next earnings report out between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. (NYSE:CELP)’s Major holders

Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. insiders hold 64.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.47% of the shares at 4.14% float percentage. In total, 1.47% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Spire Wealth Management. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 33019.0 shares (or 0.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $36991.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Platform Technology Partners with 31916.0 shares, or about 0.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $35755.0.