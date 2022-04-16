COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Up 16.67% Since 52-Week Low; YTD Fall -42.99% – Here’s What You Need To Do

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)’s traded shares stood at 0.34 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.60, to imply a decrease of -4.18% or -$0.55 in intraday trading. The CMPS share’s 52-week high remains $49.51, putting it -292.94% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.50. The company has a valuation of $551.50M, with an average of 0.24 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 278.99K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CMPS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.49.

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) trade information

After registering a -4.18% downside in the last session, COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.28 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -4.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.23%, and 3.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -42.99%. Short interest in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) saw shorts transact 0.9 million shares and set a 1.27 days time to cover.

COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing COMPASS Pathways plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) shares are -60.99% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -59.22% against 7.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 5.80% this quarter before falling -48.60% for the next one.

CMPS Dividends

COMPASS Pathways plc has its next earnings report out on November 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. COMPASS Pathways plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)’s Major holders

COMPASS Pathways plc insiders hold 4.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.70% of the shares at 20.59% float percentage. In total, 19.70% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Logos Global Management LP. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.4 million shares (or 3.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $41.82 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Avidity Partners Management, LP with 1.16 million shares, or about 2.78% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $34.71 million.

We also have Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Small Cap Growth Fund and USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 0.44 million shares. This is just over 1.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13.16 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.16 million, or 0.39% of the shares, all valued at about 6.83 million.