Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An -26.78% YTD Loss?

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)’s traded shares stood at 0.2 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.39, to imply a decrease of -6.35% or -$0.23 in intraday trading. The CIFR share’s 52-week high remains $15.39, putting it -353.98% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.33. The company has a valuation of $872.59M, with average of 543.19K shares over the past 3 months.

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) trade information

After registering a -6.35% downside in the last session, Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.64 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -6.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.78%, and 14.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -26.78%.

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) estimates and forecasts

CIFR Dividends

Cipher Mining Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 15 and February 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cipher Mining Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)’s Major holders

Cipher Mining Inc. insiders hold 2.80% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.55% of the shares at 11.88% float percentage. In total, 11.55% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 10.11 million shares (or 4.10% of shares), all amounting to roughly $104.53 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 7.5 million shares, or about 3.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $77.55 million.

We also have EQ Advisors Trust-EQ/Morgan Stanley Small Cap Growth Port and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Vectors Digital Transformation ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, EQ Advisors Trust-EQ/Morgan Stanley Small Cap Growth Port holds roughly 0.18 million shares. This is just over 0.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.83 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.1 million, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about 1.06 million.