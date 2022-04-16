Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: CNTA): At Current Prices, Does It Make Sense To Wait?

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA)’s traded shares stood at 0.11 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.90, to imply a decrease of -0.78% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The CNTA share’s 52-week high remains $26.90, putting it -202.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.01. The company has a valuation of $825.47M, with an average of 0.22 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 156.74K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (CNTA), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CNTA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.56.

After registering a -0.78% downside in the last session, Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (CNTA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.89 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -0.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.32%, and 3.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -20.96%. Short interest in Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) saw shorts transact 2.06 million shares and set a 9.42 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23.00, implying an increase of 61.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13.00 and $37.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CNTA has been trading -315.73% off suggested target high and -46.07% from its likely low.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (CNTA) estimates and forecasts

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA)’s Major holders

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited insiders hold 1.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 63.43% of the shares at 64.67% float percentage. In total, 63.43% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Medicxi Ventures Management (Jersey) Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 17.92 million shares (or 19.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $299.33 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is General Atlantic, L.P. with 9.68 million shares, or about 10.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $161.69 million.

We also have Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (CNTA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Janus Henderson Triton Fund holds roughly 1.58 million shares. This is just over 1.76% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $26.36 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.65 million, or 0.72% of the shares, all valued at about 10.86 million.