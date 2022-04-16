CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) Is Currently -220.97 Percent Below Its 52-Week High, But It Still Offers Strong Upside Potential.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)’s traded shares stood at 0.19 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.35. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.62, to imply a decrease of -4.55% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The CASI share’s 52-week high remains $1.99, putting it -220.97% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.56. The company has a valuation of $82.95M, with an average of 0.32 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 569.90K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CASI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) trade information

After registering a -4.55% downside in the last session, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6799 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -4.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.12%, and -23.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.44%. Short interest in CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) saw shorts transact 2.35 million shares and set a 1.48 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.67, implying an increase of 86.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CASI has been trading -867.74% off suggested target high and -545.16% from its likely low.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) shares are -46.97% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -42.31% against 11.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 50.00% this quarter before jumping 45.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 98.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $9 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.43 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.82 million and $5.74 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 86.60% before jumping 64.40% in the following quarter.

CASI Dividends

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)’s Major holders

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 24.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.70% of the shares at 36.65% float percentage. In total, 27.70% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Federated Hermes, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 10.15 million shares (or 7.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12.08 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP with 7.97 million shares, or about 5.70% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $9.49 million.

We also have Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2021, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund holds roughly 10.15 million shares. This is just over 7.26% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.77 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.47 million, or 1.76% of the shares, all valued at about 2.94 million.