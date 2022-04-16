Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX: CANF) Has Fallen -133.93% From Its Highs, What Comes Next?

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX:CANF)’s traded shares stood at 0.18 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.12, to imply an increase of 4.67% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The CANF share’s 52-week high remains $2.62, putting it -133.93% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.86. The company has a valuation of $22.47M, with an average of 0.21 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 286.14K shares over the past 3 months.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX:CANF) trade information

After registering a 4.67% upside in the last session, Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1899 this Thursday, 04/14/22, jumping 4.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.75%, and 16.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -13.18%. Short interest in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX:CANF) saw shorts transact 0.75 million shares and set a 2.1 days time to cover.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) shares are -29.11% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 48.53% against 11.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 50.00% this quarter before falling -25.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 0.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $250k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $250k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $150k and $148k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 66.70% before jumping 68.90% in the following quarter.

CANF Dividends

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX:CANF)’s Major holders

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.78% of the shares at 1.78% float percentage. In total, 1.78% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.24 million shares (or 0.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.31 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Cetera Advisor Networks LLC with 0.13 million shares, or about 0.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.17 million.