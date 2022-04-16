Boom Or Bust: Where Is Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO) Stock Headed Next?

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO)’s traded shares stood at 0.23 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.51, to imply a decrease of -14.74% or -$0.78 in intraday trading. The CISO share’s 52-week high remains $50.00, putting it -1008.65% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.25. The company has a valuation of $531.23M, with an average of 0.46 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.03 million shares over the past 3 months.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO) trade information

After registering a -14.74% downside in the last session, Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.00 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -14.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -32.89%, and -12.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -76.87%. Short interest in Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO) saw shorts transact 1210.0 shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) estimates and forecasts

CISO Dividends

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO)’s Major holders

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation insiders hold 18.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.00% of the shares at 0.00% float percentage. In total, 0.00% institutions holds shares in the company.