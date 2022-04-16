Boom Or Bust: What Is Next For Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) Stock?

Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS)’s traded shares stood at 0.17 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.60, to imply a decrease of -5.33% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The EQOS share’s 52-week high remains $13.00, putting it -712.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.40. The company has a valuation of $62.48M, with an average of 0.3 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 485.00K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Eqonex Limited (EQOS), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give EQOS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) trade information

After registering a -5.33% downside in the last session, Eqonex Limited (EQOS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.8800 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -5.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.51%, and -4.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.44%. Short interest in Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) saw shorts transact 1.26 million shares and set a 1.31 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.41, implying an increase of 91.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $18.41 and $18.41 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EQOS has been trading -1050.62% off suggested target high and -1050.62% from its likely low.

Eqonex Limited (EQOS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Eqonex Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Eqonex Limited (EQOS) shares are -52.10% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 101.99% against 7.00%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5,626.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $17.18 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2020, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $17.18 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $300k and $300k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 5,626.70% before jumping 5,626.70% in the following quarter.

EQOS Dividends

Eqonex Limited has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Eqonex Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS)’s Major holders

Eqonex Limited insiders hold 10.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.97% of the shares at 14.47% float percentage. In total, 12.97% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Toroso Investments, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.89 million shares (or 4.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.11 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with 0.82 million shares, or about 2.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $2.66 million.

We also have Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Eqonex Limited (EQOS) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF holds roughly 1.89 million shares. This is just over 4.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.56 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.18 million, or 0.45% of the shares, all valued at about 0.57 million.