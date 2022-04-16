Boom Or Bust: What Does The Future Hold For 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) Stock?

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF)’s traded shares stood at 0.37 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.44. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.96, to imply a decrease of -2.00% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The ATNF share’s 52-week high remains $11.75, putting it -499.49% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.92. The company has a valuation of $69.62M, with average of 297.18K shares over the past 3 months.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) trade information

After registering a -2.00% downside in the last session, 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.2350 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -2.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.31%, and -28.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -49.74%.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) estimates and forecasts

ATNF Dividends

180 Life Sciences Corp. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. 180 Life Sciences Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF)’s Major holders

180 Life Sciences Corp. insiders hold 33.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.69% of the shares at 11.50% float percentage. In total, 7.69% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.94 million shares (or 2.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.08 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 0.53 million shares, or about 1.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $2.86 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.71 million shares. This is just over 2.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.82 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.21 million, or 0.60% of the shares, all valued at about 1.11 million.