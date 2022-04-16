Boom Or Bust: What Are Thorne HealthTech Inc.’s (NASDAQ:THRN) Future Prospects?

Thorne HealthTech Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN)’s traded shares stood at 0.12 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.93, to imply a decrease of 0.00% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The THRN share’s 52-week high remains $10.13, putting it -46.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.17. The company has a valuation of $360.91M, with average of 95.15K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Thorne HealthTech Inc. (THRN), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give THRN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.03.

Thorne HealthTech Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN) trade information

After registering a 0.00% downside in the last session, Thorne HealthTech Inc. (THRN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.27 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping 0.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.29%, and 44.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.59%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.50, implying an increase of 39.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.00 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, THRN has been trading -73.16% off suggested target high and -58.73% from its likely low.

Thorne HealthTech Inc. (THRN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Thorne HealthTech Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Thorne HealthTech Inc. (THRN) shares are -12.61% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 18.52% against 7.50%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $49.08 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $57.67 million.

THRN Dividends

Thorne HealthTech Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Thorne HealthTech Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Thorne HealthTech Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN)’s Major holders

Thorne HealthTech Inc. insiders hold 78.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.53% of the shares at 57.11% float percentage. In total, 12.53% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Driehaus Capital Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.12 million shares (or 2.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $9.72 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bank of America Corporation with 0.75 million shares, or about 1.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $6.47 million.

We also have Financial Investors Tr-Emerald Growth Fund and Driehaus Micro Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Thorne HealthTech Inc. (THRN) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Financial Investors Tr-Emerald Growth Fund holds roughly 0.26 million shares. This is just over 0.49% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.11 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.17 million, or 0.32% of the shares, all valued at about 1.43 million.