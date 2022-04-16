Boom Or Bust: What Are Owlet Inc.’s (NYSE:OWLT) Future Prospects?

Owlet Inc. (NYSE:OWLT)’s traded shares stood at 0.26 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.31, to imply an increase of 2.86% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The OWLT share’s 52-week high remains $11.43, putting it -165.2% down since that peak but still an impressive 63.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.59. The company has a valuation of $486.30M, with average of 232.95K shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 2.86% upside in the last session, Owlet Inc. (OWLT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.55 this Thursday, 04/14/22, jumping 2.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.15%, and 39.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 61.42%.

Owlet Inc. (OWLT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Owlet Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Owlet Inc. (OWLT) shares are 8.56% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 22.37% against 19.80%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $14.28 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $25.56 million.

OWLT Dividends

Owlet Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 23 and March 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Owlet Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Owlet Inc. (NYSE:OWLT)’s Major holders

Owlet Inc. insiders hold 12.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 37.42% of the shares at 42.53% float percentage. In total, 37.42% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wasatch Advisors Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.04 million shares (or 2.70% of shares), all amounting to roughly $17.0 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.61 million shares, or about 1.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $8.99 million.

We also have Wasatch Microcap Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Owlet Inc. (OWLT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Wasatch Microcap Fund holds roughly 2.88 million shares. This is just over 2.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16.08 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.85 million, or 0.75% of the shares, all valued at about 4.76 million.