B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: BOSC) Has Fallen -135.94% From Its Highs, What Comes Next?

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC)’s traded shares stood at 0.14 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.79. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.17, to imply a decrease of -5.24% or -$0.12 in intraday trading. The BOSC share’s 52-week high remains $5.12, putting it -135.94% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.82. The company has a valuation of $11.39M, with average of 63.31K shares over the past 3 months.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) trade information

After registering a -5.24% downside in the last session, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOSC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.01 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -5.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -27.91%, and -16.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -26.06%.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOSC) estimates and forecasts

BOSC Dividends

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. has its next earnings report out between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC)’s Major holders

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. insiders hold 18.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.74% of the shares at 21.77% float percentage. In total, 17.74% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.54 million shares (or 25.90% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.58 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.29 million shares, or about 13.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.0 million.