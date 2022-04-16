AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) Has Succeeded In Attracting Investors This Year, The Stock Is Up 23.45% Year-To-Date

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)’s traded shares stood at 0.22 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.15. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.79, to imply an increase of 0.70% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The AVEO share’s 52-week high remains $7.59, putting it -31.09% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.06. The company has a valuation of $205.08M, with average of 329.12K shares over the past 3 months.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) trade information

After registering a 0.70% upside in the last session, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.98 this Thursday, 04/14/22, jumping 0.70% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.02%, and 10.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 23.45%.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) shares are -12.01% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 45.40% against 0.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 63.60% this quarter before jumping 71.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 660.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $21.13 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $21.73 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $886k and $1.92 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2,284.90% before jumping 1,031.80% in the following quarter.

AVEO Dividends

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)’s Major holders

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 0.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 45.57% of the shares at 45.65% float percentage. In total, 45.57% institutions holds shares in the company, led by NEA Management Company, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.95 million shares (or 11.50% of shares), all amounting to roughly $18.54 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is AIGH Capital Management LLC with 2.56 million shares, or about 7.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $11.99 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.03 million shares. This is just over 3.00% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.38 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.36 million, or 1.05% of the shares, all valued at about 2.23 million.