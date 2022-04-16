Athira Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA) Jumped 20.12% In 6 Months – Here’s What Might Happen Next

Athira Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)’s traded shares stood at 0.29 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.76, to imply a decrease of -0.42% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The ATHA share’s 52-week high remains $23.64, putting it -101.02% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.51. The company has a valuation of $429.12M, with an average of 0.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 299.33K shares over the past 3 months.

Athira Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) trade information

After registering a -0.42% downside in the last session, Athira Pharma Inc. (ATHA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.83 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -0.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.84%, and 19.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -9.75%. Short interest in Athira Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) saw shorts transact 2.36 million shares and set a 7.18 days time to cover.

Athira Pharma Inc. (ATHA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Athira Pharma Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Athira Pharma Inc. (ATHA) shares are 20.12% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -67.11% against 0.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -125.00% this quarter before falling -136.00% for the next one.

ATHA Dividends

Athira Pharma Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 23 and March 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Athira Pharma Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Athira Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)’s Major holders

Athira Pharma Inc. insiders hold 5.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 70.90% of the shares at 74.63% float percentage. In total, 70.90% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Perceptive Advisors Llc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.43 million shares (or 9.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $44.64 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.46 million shares, or about 6.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $32.0 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Athira Pharma Inc. (ATHA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.89 million shares. This is just over 2.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.58 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.86 million, or 2.31% of the shares, all valued at about 11.24 million.