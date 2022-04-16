At $4.26 SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE: SQZ) Is Worth A Gamble

SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE:SQZ)’s traded shares stood at 0.23 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.26, to imply a decrease of -2.52% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The SQZ share’s 52-week high remains $16.17, putting it -279.58% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.86. The company has a valuation of $121.20M, with average of 83.31K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for SQZ Biotechnologies Company (SQZ), translating to a mean rating of 1.40. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SQZ a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.69.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE:SQZ) trade information

After registering a -2.52% downside in the last session, SQZ Biotechnologies Company (SQZ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.75 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -2.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.36%, and 0.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -52.30%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $30.60, implying an increase of 86.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $18.00 and $42.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SQZ has been trading -885.92% off suggested target high and -322.54% from its likely low.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company (SQZ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SQZ Biotechnologies Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. SQZ Biotechnologies Company (SQZ) shares are -65.45% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -7.63% against 0.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 35.50% this quarter before falling -18.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $7.15 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.45 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.49 million and $5.45 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 187.50% before dropping -0.10% in the following quarter.

SQZ Dividends

SQZ Biotechnologies Company has its next earnings report out between March 16 and March 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SQZ Biotechnologies Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE:SQZ)’s Major holders

SQZ Biotechnologies Company insiders hold 5.75% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.43% of the shares at 84.28% float percentage. In total, 79.43% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.76 million shares (or 9.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $24.63 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is American International Group, Inc. with 2.53 million shares, or about 9.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $22.59 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SQZ Biotechnologies Company (SQZ) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.66 million shares. This is just over 2.34% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.87 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.53 million, or 1.90% of the shares, all valued at about 4.76 million.