At $22.80 Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) Is Worth A Gamble

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB)’s traded shares stood at 0.55 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.91. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $22.80, to imply a decrease of -2.69% or -$0.63 in intraday trading. The WB share’s 52-week high remains $64.70, putting it -183.77% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.62. The company has a valuation of $5.82B, with an average of 0.81 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.38 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Weibo Corporation (WB), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 23 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give WB a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.83.

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) trade information

After registering a -2.69% downside in the last session, Weibo Corporation (WB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 25.41 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -2.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.29%, and -10.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -26.40%. Short interest in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) saw shorts transact 19.37 million shares and set a 8.8 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $37.51, implying an increase of 39.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $24.00 and $58.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WB has been trading -154.39% off suggested target high and -5.26% from its likely low.

Weibo Corporation (WB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Weibo Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Weibo Corporation (WB) shares are -52.95% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -8.12% against 13.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -9.80% this quarter before jumping 1.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 33.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $610.58 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $528.68 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $513.41 million and $458.9 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 18.90% before jumping 15.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 30.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 35.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.07% annually.

WB Dividends

Weibo Corporation has its next earnings report out between March 16 and March 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Weibo Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB)’s Major holders

Weibo Corporation insiders hold 6.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 43.44% of the shares at 46.27% float percentage. In total, 43.44% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 9.0 million shares (or 6.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $427.41 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 8.35 million shares, or about 5.68% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $396.56 million.

We also have Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Discovery Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Weibo Corporation (WB) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd holds roughly 2.03 million shares. This is just over 1.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $91.36 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.56 million, or 1.06% of the shares, all valued at about 70.04 million.