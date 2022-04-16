Analysts Say Titan Medical Inc. Can Reach $3.00 In 12 Months

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)’s traded shares stood at 0.19 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.48, to imply an increase of 0.06% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The TMDI share’s 52-week high remains $2.15, putting it -347.92% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.47. The company has a valuation of $53.28M, with an average of 0.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 243.31K shares over the past 3 months.

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) trade information

After registering a 0.06% upside in the last session, Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5100 this Thursday, 04/14/22, jumping 0.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.45%, and -11.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -23.16%. Short interest in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) saw shorts transact 0.44 million shares and set a 1.09 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.50, implying an increase of 80.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TMDI has been trading -525.0% off suggested target high and -316.67% from its likely low.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Titan Medical Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) shares are -68.40% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -178.57% against 7.10%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $11 million.

TMDI Dividends

Titan Medical Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Titan Medical Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)’s Major holders

Titan Medical Inc. insiders hold 0.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.02% of the shares at 4.03% float percentage. In total, 4.02% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Essex LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.65 million shares (or 1.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.03 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 0.37 million shares, or about 0.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.23 million.

Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 54356.0 shares. This is just over 0.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $37940.0