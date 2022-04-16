Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX) Dropped -16.89 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)’s traded shares stood at 0.16 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.81, to imply a decrease of -1.67% or -$0.2 in intraday trading. The AMLX share’s 52-week high remains $33.41, putting it -182.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.49. The company has a valuation of $711.43M, with average of 803.22K shares over the past 3 months.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) trade information

After registering a -1.67% downside in the last session, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.39 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -1.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -16.89%, and -49.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -34.64%.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25.33, implying an increase of 53.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $35.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AMLX has been trading -196.36% off suggested target high and 15.33% from its likely low.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors.

AMLX Dividends

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)’s Major holders

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 29.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.45% of the shares at 27.75% float percentage. In total, 19.45% institutions holds shares in the company.