Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ: DRTS): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS)’s traded shares stood at 0.15 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.47, to imply a decrease of -10.49% or -$1.11 in intraday trading. The DRTS share’s 52-week high remains $20.65, putting it -118.06% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.20. The company has a valuation of $627.77M, with average of 744.21K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DRTS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) trade information

After registering a -10.49% downside in the last session, Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.62 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -10.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.45%, and -0.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.56%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.50, implying an increase of 51.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $18.00 and $21.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DRTS has been trading -121.75% off suggested target high and -90.07% from its likely low.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS) shares are -4.05% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 5.88% against 7.10%.

DRTS Dividends

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.