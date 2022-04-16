Akouos Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) Is 3.26% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

Akouos Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS)’s traded shares stood at 0.13 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.68, to imply a decrease of -2.13% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The AKUS share’s 52-week high remains $16.50, putting it -348.37% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.56. The company has a valuation of $128.28M, with an average of 84030.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 114.42K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Akouos Inc. (AKUS), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AKUS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.66.

Akouos Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) trade information

After registering a -2.13% downside in the last session, Akouos Inc. (AKUS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.39 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -2.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.59%, and -17.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -56.71%. Short interest in Akouos Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) saw shorts transact 2.54 million shares and set a 17.35 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $29.00, implying an increase of 87.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $16.00 and $40.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AKUS has been trading -986.96% off suggested target high and -334.78% from its likely low.

Akouos Inc. (AKUS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Akouos Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Akouos Inc. (AKUS) shares are -64.34% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -18.25% against -0.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -78.40% this quarter before falling -36.20% for the next one.

AKUS Dividends

Akouos Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Akouos Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Akouos Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS)’s Major holders

Akouos Inc. insiders hold 3.50% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.89% of the shares at 100.40% float percentage. In total, 96.89% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.79 million shares (or 13.90% of shares), all amounting to roughly $55.65 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is NEA Management Company, LLC with 4.3 million shares, or about 12.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $49.91 million.

We also have Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Akouos Inc. (AKUS) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2021, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund holds roughly 1.34 million shares. This is just over 3.87% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14.53 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.19 million, or 3.44% of the shares, all valued at about 12.9 million.