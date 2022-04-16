Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Is Worth Considering At $13.85

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)’s traded shares stood at 0.21 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.85, to imply an increase of 3.28% or $0.44 in intraday trading. The AFYA share’s 52-week high remains $28.23, putting it -103.83% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.67. The company has a valuation of $1.22B, with an average of 0.26 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 303.33K shares over the past 3 months.

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) trade information

After registering a 3.28% upside in the last session, Afya Limited (AFYA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.92 this Thursday, 04/14/22, jumping 3.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.61%, and 3.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.84%. Short interest in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) saw shorts transact 0.63 million shares and set a 2.61 days time to cover.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Afya Limited (AFYA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Afya Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Afya Limited (AFYA) shares are -29.73% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 9.64% against -1.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 22.20% this quarter before jumping 18.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 27.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $88.42 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $98.8 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $68.39 million and $77.94 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 29.30% before jumping 26.80% in the following quarter.

AFYA Dividends

Afya Limited has its next earnings report out between April 06 and April 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Afya Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)’s Major holders

Afya Limited insiders hold 18.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 65.75% of the shares at 81.03% float percentage. In total, 65.75% institutions holds shares in the company, led by BAMCO Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.15 million shares (or 9.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $81.82 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ameriprise Financial, Inc. with 2.7 million shares, or about 5.98% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $53.21 million.

We also have Baron Emerging Markets Fund and Baron Global Advantage Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Afya Limited (AFYA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Baron Emerging Markets Fund holds roughly 2.17 million shares. This is just over 4.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $42.86 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.35 million, or 2.99% of the shares, all valued at about 26.66 million.