After This Week’s 4.86% Gain In Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIN), We Just Learned Something New

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN)’s traded shares stood at 0.18 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.75, to imply an increase of 9.70% or $0.42 in intraday trading. The RAIN share’s 52-week high remains $23.90, putting it -403.16% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.85. The company has a valuation of $136.47M, with an average of 56810.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 58.83K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Rain Therapeutics Inc. (RAIN), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RAIN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.56.

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) trade information

After registering a 9.70% upside in the last session, Rain Therapeutics Inc. (RAIN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.90 this Thursday, 04/14/22, jumping 9.70% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.86%, and -36.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -63.12%. Short interest in Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) saw shorts transact 0.87 million shares and set a 11.46 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.80, implying an increase of 77.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13.00 and $30.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RAIN has been trading -531.58% off suggested target high and -173.68% from its likely low.

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (RAIN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Rain Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Rain Therapeutics Inc. (RAIN) shares are -67.35% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -4.53% against 11.90%.

RAIN Dividends

Rain Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Rain Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN)’s Major holders

Rain Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 18.98% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.85% of the shares at 102.26% float percentage. In total, 82.85% institutions holds shares in the company, led by BVF Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.96 million shares (or 11.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $44.25 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Perceptive Advisors Llc with 2.54 million shares, or about 9.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $37.95 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Rain Therapeutics Inc. (RAIN) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology holds roughly 0.8 million shares. This is just over 3.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.46 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.27 million, or 1.02% of the shares, all valued at about 4.22 million.