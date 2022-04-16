After A Decline Of -284.31% From The High, Can Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) Recover Quickly?

Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP)’s traded shares stood at 0.13 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.96. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.55, to imply a decrease of -1.16% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The WRAP share’s 52-week high remains $9.80, putting it -284.31% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.60. The company has a valuation of $102.61M, with an average of 0.14 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 224.61K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRAP), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give WRAP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.14.

Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) trade information

After registering a -1.16% downside in the last session, Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRAP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.07 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -1.16% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.53%, and 23.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -35.11%. Short interest in Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) saw shorts transact 3.08 million shares and set a 9.25 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.63, implying an increase of 66.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.25 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WRAP has been trading -292.16% off suggested target high and -105.88% from its likely low.

Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRAP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Wrap Technologies Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRAP) shares are -57.07% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 30.65% against 7.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -40.00% this quarter before jumping 14.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 89.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $2.19 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.15 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.42 million and $1.54 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 54.80% before jumping 104.30% in the following quarter.

WRAP Dividends

Wrap Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Wrap Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP)’s Major holders

Wrap Technologies Inc. insiders hold 37.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.83% of the shares at 23.76% float percentage. In total, 14.83% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.04 million shares (or 3.81% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.09 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is U.S. BancorpDE with 0.5 million shares, or about 1.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.97 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRAP) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.64 million shares. This is just over 2.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.53 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.34 million, or 1.24% of the shares, all valued at about 1.33 million.