A Look At Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND): How Much Is It Worth And How Should It Be Assessed?

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND)’s traded shares stood at 0.79 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $23.77, to imply a decrease of -5.60% or -$1.41 in intraday trading. The LMND share’s 52-week high remains $115.85, putting it -387.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.69. The company has a valuation of $1.60B, with average of 2.07 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -5.60% downside in the last session, Lemonade Inc. (LMND) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 26.35 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -5.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.33%, and 9.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -43.55%.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lemonade Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Lemonade Inc. (LMND) shares are -65.04% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -44.16% against 4.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -88.30% this quarter before falling -27.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 34.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $39.64 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $43.44 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $20.5 million and $23.5 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 93.40% before jumping 84.90% in the following quarter.

LMND Dividends

Lemonade Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lemonade Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND)’s Major holders

Lemonade Inc. insiders hold 33.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 38.49% of the shares at 57.74% float percentage. In total, 38.49% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Softbank Group Corporation. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 11.98 million shares (or 19.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $803.01 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baillie Gifford and Company with 5.03 million shares, or about 8.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $337.04 million.

We also have Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lemonade Inc. (LMND) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2021, Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund holds roughly 1.98 million shares. This is just over 3.22% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $149.74 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.05 million, or 1.70% of the shares, all valued at about 70.2 million.