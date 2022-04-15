Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WTW) Has Decreased By -2.60 Percent This Year. Is It A Better Buy Than Others?

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW)â€™s traded shares stood at 0.39 million during the last session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 0.77. At the close of trading, the stockâ€™s price was $234.15, to imply an increase of 0.12% or $0.27 in intraday trading. The WTW shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $271.87, putting it -16.11% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $199.78. The company has a valuation of $27.50B, with an average of 0.62 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.04 million shares over the past 3 months.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW) trade information

After registering a 0.12% upside in the last session, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 242.24 this Thursday, 04/14/22, jumping 0.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.60%, and 1.60% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.41%. Short interest in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW) saw shorts transact 1.9 million shares and set a 1.68 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $256.57, implying an increase of 8.74% to the stockâ€™s current value. The extremes give us $234.00 and $310.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WTW has been trading -32.39% off suggested target high and 0.06% from its likely low.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) shares are -5.64% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 17.59% against 10.40%.

WTW Dividends

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a forward dividend ratio of 3.28, with the share yield ticking at 1.40% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.36%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW)â€™s Major holders

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company insiders hold 0.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.94% of the shares at 97.29% float percentage. In total, 96.94% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 13.36 million shares (or 10.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.17 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 10.89 million shares, or about 8.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $2.59 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.65 million shares. This is just over 2.93% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $847.62 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.91 million, or 2.34% of the shares, all valued at about 677.0 million.