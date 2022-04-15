Why Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) Should Be Included On Your Watchlist

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)’s traded shares stood at 0.91 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.06. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $29.72, to imply a decrease of -1.82% or -$0.55 in intraday trading. The HLF share’s 52-week high remains $55.78, putting it -87.69% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $28.73. The company has a valuation of $3.21B, with an average of 1.4 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.32 million shares over the past 3 months.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) trade information

After registering a -1.82% downside in the last session, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 31.90 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -1.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.51%, and -11.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -27.39%. Short interest in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) saw shorts transact 6.29 million shares and set a 5.69 days time to cover.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $54.00, implying an increase of 44.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $46.00 and $60.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HLF has been trading -101.88% off suggested target high and -54.78% from its likely low.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) shares are -31.91% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -12.11% against -6.30%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $1.19 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2019, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.25 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.09 billion and $1.18 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 9.10% before jumping 6.10% in the following quarter.

HLF Dividends

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)’s Major holders

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. insiders hold 11.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.95% of the shares at 99.81% float percentage. In total, 87.95% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital Research Global Investors. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 12.8 million shares (or 11.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $542.34 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.37 million shares, or about 10.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $481.8 million.

We also have Amcap Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Amcap Fund holds roughly 7.05 million shares. This is just over 6.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $298.8 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.53 million, or 3.15% of the shares, all valued at about 149.58 million.