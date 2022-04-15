Westlake Corporation (NYSE: WLK) Jumped 25.52% In 6 Months – Here’s What Might Happen Next

Westlake Corporation (NYSE:WLK)’s traded shares stood at 0.7 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.30. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $122.51, to imply an increase of 1.12% or $1.36 in intraday trading. The WLK share’s 52-week high remains $127.21, putting it -3.84% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $78.06. The company has a valuation of $15.49B, with an average of 0.77 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 679.37K shares over the past 3 months.

Westlake Corporation (NYSE:WLK) trade information

After registering a 1.12% upside in the last session, Westlake Corporation (WLK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 123.98 this Thursday, 04/14/22, jumping 1.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.00%, and 3.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 26.13%. Short interest in Westlake Corporation (NYSE:WLK) saw shorts transact 1.23 million shares and set a 2.19 days time to cover.

Westlake Corporation (WLK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Westlake Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Westlake Corporation (WLK) shares are 25.52% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 17.59% against 16.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 406.90% this quarter before jumping 79.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 50.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $2.91 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.01 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.97 billion and $2.05 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 48.20% before jumping 46.30% in the following quarter.

WLK Dividends

Westlake Corporation has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Westlake Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 1.19, with the share yield ticking at 0.97% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.31%.

Westlake Corporation (NYSE:WLK)’s Major holders

Westlake Corporation insiders hold 74.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.77% of the shares at 108.28% float percentage. In total, 27.77% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Victory Capital Management Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.21 million shares (or 3.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $383.58 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.92 million shares, or about 3.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $357.61 million.

We also have Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Established Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Westlake Corporation (WLK) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Established Value Fund holds roughly 3.02 million shares. This is just over 2.36% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $293.97 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.91 million, or 0.71% of the shares, all valued at about 82.82 million.