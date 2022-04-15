Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN): Is This The Time To Buy?

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s traded shares stood at 0.58 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.44. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.87, to imply a decrease of -4.19% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The UXIN share’s 52-week high remains $5.82, putting it -568.97% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.61. The company has a valuation of $325.55M, with average of 1.29 million shares over the past 3 months.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) trade information

After registering a -4.19% downside in the last session, Uxin Limited (UXIN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9613 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -4.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.10%, and -7.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -44.80%.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Uxin Limited (UXIN) estimates and forecasts

Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $390.63 million and $42.79 million respectively in the corresponding quarters.

UXIN Dividends

Uxin Limited has its next earnings report out on December 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Uxin Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s Major holders

Uxin Limited insiders hold 11.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 45.69% of the shares at 51.81% float percentage. In total, 45.69% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Warburg Pincus LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 41.28 million shares (or 10.81% of shares), all amounting to roughly $65.23 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC with 11.44 million shares, or about 3.00% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $18.08 million.

We also have Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund and ProShares Tr-OnLine Retail ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Uxin Limited (UXIN) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds roughly 3.95 million shares. This is just over 1.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.73 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.68 million, or 0.18% of the shares, all valued at about 1.5 million.