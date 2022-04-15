This Week’s 6.81% Gain In Century Communities Inc. (NYSE: CCS) Taught Us Something New

Century Communities Inc. (NYSE:CCS)’s traded shares stood at 0.65 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.00. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $50.83, to imply a decrease of -1.68% or -$0.87 in intraday trading. The CCS share’s 52-week high remains $86.07, putting it -69.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $46.63. The company has a valuation of $1.70B, with average of 505.57K shares over the past 3 months.

Century Communities Inc. (NYSE:CCS) trade information

After registering a -1.68% downside in the last session, Century Communities Inc. (CCS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 52.60 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -1.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.81%, and -17.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -37.85%.

Century Communities Inc. (CCS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Century Communities Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Century Communities Inc. (CCS) shares are -20.24% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 16.52% against 28.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 48.00% this quarter before jumping 13.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 32.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $1.18 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.12 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $987.78 million and $802.45 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 19.40% before jumping 39.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 44.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 135.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 9.06% annually.

CCS Dividends

Century Communities Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Century Communities Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.60, with the share yield ticking at 1.18% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Century Communities Inc. (NYSE:CCS)’s Major holders

Century Communities Inc. insiders hold 11.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.29% of the shares at 98.73% float percentage. In total, 87.29% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.08 million shares (or 15.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $311.98 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 2.44 million shares, or about 7.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $149.87 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Smallcap World Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Century Communities Inc. (CCS) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 2.01 million shares. This is just over 5.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $143.1 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.91 million, or 2.70% of the shares, all valued at about 55.98 million.