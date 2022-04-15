This Is A Time To Invest In Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYA)

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)’s traded shares stood at 0.58 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.18. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $25.22, to imply a decrease of -0.59% or -$0.15 in intraday trading. The LBTYA share’s 52-week high remains $30.58, putting it -21.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $23.00. The company has a valuation of $13.06B, with average of 1.24 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Liberty Global plc (LBTYA), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LBTYA a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.07.

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) trade information

After registering a -0.59% downside in the last session, Liberty Global plc (LBTYA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 25.83 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -0.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.08%, and -0.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -9.08%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $38.40, implying an increase of 34.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $31.00 and $52.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LBTYA has been trading -108.17% off suggested target high and -22.92% from its likely low.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Liberty Global plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Liberty Global plc (LBTYA) shares are -14.42% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -98.89% against 7.00%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -10.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $1.94 billion.

LBTYA Dividends

Liberty Global plc has its next earnings report out between February 14 and February 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Liberty Global plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)’s Major holders

Liberty Global plc insiders hold 3.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.25% of the shares at 97.81% float percentage. In total, 94.25% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Harris Associates L.P. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 46.29 million shares (or 26.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.38 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dodge & Cox Inc with 7.89 million shares, or about 4.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $235.0 million.

We also have Oakmark International Fund and Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Liberty Global plc (LBTYA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Oakmark International Fund holds roughly 18.17 million shares. This is just over 10.27% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $541.37 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.75 million, or 4.38% of the shares, all valued at about 230.9 million.