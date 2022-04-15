This Is A Time To Build A Position In SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH)

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)’s traded shares stood at 0.58 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.15. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $23.45, to imply a decrease of -0.55% or -$0.13 in intraday trading. The SGH share’s 52-week high remains $37.25, putting it -58.85% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.30. The company has a valuation of $1.23B, with average of 822.58K shares over the past 3 months.

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) trade information

After registering a -0.55% downside in the last session, SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 24.02 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -0.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.51%, and -8.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -33.93%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $43.33, implying an increase of 45.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $30.00 and $60.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SGH has been trading -155.86% off suggested target high and -27.93% from its likely low.

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SMART Global Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) shares are -12.99% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 35.25% against 22.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 59.80% this quarter before jumping 4.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 21.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $426.24 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending May 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $451.32 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 23.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 25.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 11.55% annually.

SGH Dividends

SMART Global Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 04 and April 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SMART Global Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)’s Major holders

SMART Global Holdings Inc. insiders hold 3.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 111.23% of the shares at 115.54% float percentage. In total, 111.23% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.16 million shares (or 12.96% of shares), all amounting to roughly $140.54 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ameriprise Financial, Inc. with 2.97 million shares, or about 12.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $131.99 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1.55 million shares. This is just over 6.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $83.04 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.36 million, or 5.58% of the shares, all valued at about 65.88 million.