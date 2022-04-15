This Is A Time To Build A Position In Gold Standard Ventures Corp (AMEX: GSV)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (AMEX:GSV)’s traded shares stood at 0.64 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.79. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.48, to imply an increase of 2.66% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The GSV share’s 52-week high remains $0.65, putting it -35.42% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.37. The company has a valuation of $207.75M, with an average of 0.4 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 672.43K shares over the past 3 months.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (AMEX:GSV) trade information

After registering a 2.66% upside in the last session, Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4788 this Thursday, 04/14/22, jumping 2.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.20%, and 9.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 7.88%. Short interest in Gold Standard Ventures Corp (AMEX:GSV) saw shorts transact 3.04 million shares and set a 5.47 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.02, implying an increase of 52.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.87 and $1.19 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GSV has been trading -147.92% off suggested target high and -81.25% from its likely low.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Gold Standard Ventures Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV) shares are -1.12% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 100.00% against 9.90%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 7.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 14.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.00% annually.

GSV Dividends

Gold Standard Ventures Corp has its next earnings report out between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gold Standard Ventures Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (AMEX:GSV)’s Major holders

Gold Standard Ventures Corp insiders hold 14.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 44.15% of the shares at 51.91% float percentage. In total, 44.15% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sun Valley Gold LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 43.58 million shares (or 12.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.77 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 25.0 million shares, or about 6.98% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $11.35 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold holds roughly 25.0 million shares. This is just over 6.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.75 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.54 million, or 3.22% of the shares, all valued at about 5.24 million.