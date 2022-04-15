The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) Loss Of -7.70 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)’s traded shares stood at 0.95 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.92. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $67.51, to imply a decrease of -0.49% or -$0.33 in intraday trading. The BNS share’s 52-week high remains $74.86, putting it -10.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $59.05. The company has a valuation of $81.13B, with an average of 1.78 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.80 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BNS a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.62.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) trade information

After registering a -0.49% downside in the last session, The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 70.14 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -0.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.89%, and -7.70% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.83%. Short interest in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) saw shorts transact 3.36 million shares and set a 2.52 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $89.00, implying an increase of 24.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $79.00 and $99.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BNS has been trading -46.64% off suggested target high and -17.02% from its likely low.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Bank of Nova Scotia share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) shares are 5.63% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 5.28% against 4.20%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $6.18 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.12 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 6.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 45.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.60% annually.

BNS Dividends

The Bank of Nova Scotia has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a forward dividend ratio of 3.16, with the share yield ticking at 4.68% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 4.66%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)’s Major holders

The Bank of Nova Scotia insiders hold 0.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 55.90% of the shares at 55.91% float percentage. In total, 55.90% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Royal Bank of Canada. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 107.3 million shares (or 8.82% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.6 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bank of Montreal/Can/ with 63.95 million shares, or about 5.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $3.93 billion.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Income Fund of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2021, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx holds roughly 15.36 million shares. This is just over 1.26% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $959.15 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.16 million, or 0.84% of the shares, all valued at about 665.91 million.