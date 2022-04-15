Stock Of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) Dropped By -2.41 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Downside?

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DV)’s traded shares stood at 0.42 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $24.25, to imply a decrease of -1.74% or -$0.43 in intraday trading. The DV share’s 52-week high remains $48.42, putting it -99.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.95. The company has a valuation of $3.92B, with average of 768.14K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DV a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.11.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DV) trade information

After registering a -1.74% downside in the last session, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 25.46 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -1.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.29%, and -2.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -27.13%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $35.00, implying an increase of 30.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $28.00 and $42.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DV has been trading -73.2% off suggested target high and -15.46% from its likely low.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) shares are -24.48% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 50.00% against 5.00%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $100.75 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $89.8 million.

DV Dividends

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DV)’s Major holders

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. insiders hold 2.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.31% of the shares at 93.26% float percentage. In total, 91.31% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Providence Equity Partners LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 91.6 million shares (or 57.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.13 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Tiger Global Management, LLC with 13.84 million shares, or about 8.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $472.86 million.

We also have Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds roughly 2.56 million shares. This is just over 1.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $101.19 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.02 million, or 0.64% of the shares, all valued at about 40.43 million.